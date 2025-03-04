Law enforcement: Suspect in Golden Valley stabbing also focus in seperate investigation

An 18-year-old who was charged in connection with a stabbing in Golden Valley last week is also being investigated for his involvement in a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl, according to law enforcement.

Hennepin County prosecutors charged 18-year-old Conner Michael Iversen with assault after an incident on Friday morning in Golden Valley.

Investigators allege Iversen stabbed a man in his 50s in the leg near Theodore Wirth Parkway.

The victim also told authorities that he was assaulted with a large stick and had injuries to his face, according to court records. Golden Valley Police said a possible argument between the two men led up to the stabbing.

Police report that the teenager was later found partially clothed after breaking into a building at Theodore Wirth Regional Park nearby.

Before Iversen was discovered, investigators allege the teen may have broken into a house in the Hidden Lakes neighborhood, stolen an e-bike, and also tried to get into other homes.

“This was surprising because Golden Valley is a real quiet community — you don’t see these things happen often and when they do it kind of alarms people,” said Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green.

Second case

The West Hennepin Public Safety Department is continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle crash in Independence last week. Police have identified Iversen as one of the drivers involved.

Last Wednesday morning, 11-year-old Lilyana Loycano was on the way to school when her family was involved in a crash. On Friday, loved ones say Lilyana died from her injuries.

Courtest: Loycano family

Police said the family’s SUV stopped at a four-way stop sign when they were struck while passing through the intersection.

Authorities allege that Iversen failed to stop at the stop sign, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with the family’s SUV. At this point, West Hennepin Police said they are awaiting the accident reconstruction report to determine possible next steps in their case.

After the crash, police said Iversen remained at the scene.

The Loycano’s church sent 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a statement on Monday that reads in part.

“Good Shepherd is heartbroken over the tragic loss of Lily. Our prayers are with the Loycanos, their loved ones, and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss. As a church, we will continue to offer our support in every way we can,” wrote Pastor Derek Tronsgard from Good Shepherd Lutheran.