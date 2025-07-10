Law enforcement raising concerns that dealers are using emojis to connect with buyers

They might look like cute cartoon characters: hearts, snowflakes and even a school bus.

But Bridgette Norring says emojis are a kind of code, used by drug dealers and buyers on social media.

“They would have the pill emoji next to it with a money sign. They’d have like a cookie sign, meaning a bulk order,” she explains. “These kids can use the geo-location. Dealers use it quite often as well to find people in the area to sell these things too.”

Norring says she learned about the use of these online symbols after the April 2020 death of her son Devin. The 19-year-old from Hastings passed away after a fatal dose of fentanyl.

RELATED: Minnesota mother travels to New York City in order to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl

Norring says he contacted a dealer through a social media app, thinking he was buying a Percocet pain pill.

After speaking with authorities, she learned what some of the symbols on his chats meant.

“We can show the actual snaps from people allegedly tied to my son’s case that show the emojis,” Norring declares. “They gave me firsthand that this is what people are doing when they’re using it for nefarious activity.”

Steven Kantrud, an audio-visual specialist at the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program, says he, too, is familiar with the use of emojis by drug dealers.

The 27-year-old says he struggled with substance abuse for ten years before a 2021 arrest, frequently using emojis to get in contact with a dealer, find out what was available, and set up a meeting to buy drugs.

“So, for marijuana, a common one is a gas pump, right?” Kantrud notes. “So, I could do a gas pump and a question mark, and my dealer would know what I was talking about.”

He says he started with marijuana and alcohol and eventually moved to methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Now sober for four years, Kantrud says he’s glad the word about these emojis is getting out — and he says it’s important for parents to have a frank talk with their children about these little symbols.

“The more awareness brought into this, I definitely believe that this is a great way to track what’s going on, for parents to see,” he explains. “I think if parents are able to have those open and real conversations with their kids or loved ones, it will keep them safe.”

Law enforcement is using social media to send a wake-up call about emojis to parents.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says it’s seeing cases like this across the country — and that kids are the target.

“Cartels and drug traffickers do use these emojis in order to offer drugs to these same kids that are on socials,” says Rafael Mattei, the Acting Special Agent-in-Charge for the DEA Omaha Region, which includes Minnesota.

Mattei says dealers are using algorithms to track potential clients and codes to identify what they have available.

All while unsuspecting parents might think their kids are just texting emojis to their friends.



“Back in the day, you had to go out to a dark alley to buy drugs. Now you don’t,” Mattei says. “These kids are getting the offers right to their phones, right to their homes, and they’ll be able to order up right through these apps.”

Norring has started a foundation in her son’s name to raise awareness about fentanyl and other drugs and how emojis are a cautionary tale.

“You know, with social media, you have to be aware of what your kids are doing,” she says. “Really just have these open conversations with them, so that they know they can come to you.”

You can find a link to Norring’s foundation HERE.