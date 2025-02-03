17-year-old dead, 19-year-old in critical condition after Sunday shooting in St. Cloud

UPDATE 2/3/25: Police in St. Cloud say a teenager has died and a 19-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning on the city’s northeast side.

Early Monday, police announced an update to their investigation, which began just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast.

There, officers found a 19-year-old who had been shot in a hallway on the first floor of an apartment building. They also found a 17-year-old who had been shot and was in the stairwell between the first and second floors.

The 17-year-old, identified as a St. Cloud boy, died at the scene. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old St. Joseph man was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries. Their names haven’t been released.

Police say the suspects and victims knew each other before the incident and say this wasn’t a random shooting. However, police didn’t immediately provide any information on the suspects or have details on what led up to the shooting.

The BCA is helping police with their investigation. If you have information which may help police, you’re asked to call Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200.

A previous version of this article can be found below.

INITIAL REPORT 2/2/25: Law enforcement is investigating a shooting in St. Cloud on Sunday.

According to a post on X from the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement officials say there is currently no threat to the public.

More information on the shooting is expected to be released at a later time. Check back for updates.