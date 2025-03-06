Latest state budget forecast to be released Thursday morning

The latest state budget forecast is set to be released Thursday, showing how much money Minnesota lawmakers will have to work with.

They’ll be negotiating funding over the next few months for key programs and departments. 2025 is a budget year, meaning lawmakers have to pass a budget by the end of this session.

However, passing the next budget will come with challenges since control of the state House of Representatives is evenly split between parties.

A top priority for Gov. Tim Walz this budget is preventing taxpayer money from being misused. The State Budget Office also predicts revenue cuts and higher spending on things like long-term care and special education.

“We’re cutting state spending. We’re cutting it responsibly. We’re making a difference in long-term fiscal stability without making Minnesotans sacrifice the quality they’re already getting,” said Walz.

In the last update – which was released in December – the state surplus was over $1 billion less than previously estimated.

Although the latest forecast will be released at 9:30 a.m., officials will present it at 12:30 p.m.

