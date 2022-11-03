Latest report shows extreme drought conditions expanding in Minnesota

Dry conditions are persisting as 2022 is nearing an end.

According to Thursday’s report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 80% of Minnesota is experiencing conditions that are abnormally dry. Of that, over half is in a moderate drought, while nearly 20% is in a severe drought. The percentage of areas experiencing extreme drought is now at 6.5%, an increase from last week’s report of 4.2%.

A swath of land stretching from the western portion of Ramsey County to the eastern portions of Lincoln and Pipestone counties is in extreme drought.

A year ago, the report states more than 29% of Minnesota was experiencing severe drought conditions.

The only counties in the entire state not reporting any kind of dryness as of Thursday’s report are Lake and Cook counties along the North Shore.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says, as of Thursday, the region is 10.2 inches below the normal amount of precipitation received during the calendar year. Typically, 28.95 inches would have fallen, but so far only 18.75 inches have fallen since Jan. 1.

In addition to the lack of rain, unseasonably warm temperatures have continued into November. As previously reported, the Twin Cities set a new record high temperature Wednesday, reaching 76 degrees. The previous record for Nov. 2 was 72 degrees and was set in 1978.

In Wisconsin, drought conditions are slightly better, with no areas experiencing extreme drought. However, St. Croix, Pierce, Pepin and Buffalo counties as well as parts of Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties have portions seeing severe drought.

Currently, a little less than 4% of Wisconsin is experiencing severe drought conditions.

Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor in a report released on Nov. 3, 2022.

The latest forecast shows a few showers are possible, as well as a thunderstorm, Thursday night. Scattered showers are also possible Friday and Saturday mornings.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.