Latest budget deadline passes with no agreements, lawmakers continue meeting in secret

Minnesota legislative leaders issued a self-imposed deadline of 5 p.m. Wednesday for “working groups” to finish agreements on budget bills ranging from health and human services to education. The deadline came and went with no agreements announced.

The only real action you could see in public at the State Capitol on Wednesday was groups protesting possible cuts to disability services funding and cannabis supporters protesting a potential increase in taxes on cannabis products from 10% to 15%.

“The Senate’s proposal looks nothing like the House’s proposal which looks nothing like the governor’s proposal which is why we are here, right?” said Rep. Kim Hicks, DFL-Rochester, at the protest of disability cuts. “It’s those differences that need to bring us to the table.”

It’s difficult to say who is at the table because none of the working groups negotiating spending bills are meeting in public view, despite pledges from legislative leaders to have them meet in the open.

“We’ll be here working, and if they’re meeting in public, the public can watch,” DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy said shortly after the Senate adjourned Monday night. “I am very interested in them working in public. I’m just not sure I can get agreement from the other body.”

But Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth said shortly after the House adjourned just before midnight Monday that she supported public meetings. “They will be able to meet in public,” she told reporters outside the House chambers. “They will work similar to a conference committee, they just aren’t exactly a conference committee. But yes, that will be as public as possible.”

All committees except the tax working group have so far not found it “possible” to meet in public. Tax working group co-chair Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, says Republicans and Democrats in her group agreed that public meetings are important.

“Both the House and Senate believe in public dialogue… To watch how public policy is developed,” Rest said as the group convened its first meeting on Tuesday.

With no budget agreements, there is also still no date set for the start of a special session.