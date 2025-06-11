Late-night St. Paul crash under investigation

St. Paul police are investigating a crash that happened outside a bank and the Minnesota BCA building.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Phalen Boulevard.

Police tape was set up near the bank and around a sedan, which was smashed in the front. Several squad cars were at the crash site, and police could be seen shining their flashlights inside and around the car.

As of this publishing, police haven’t said if anyone was hurt, or who was involved.

