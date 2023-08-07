Last of 4 officers convicted in state’s case for Floyd murder to be sentenced Monday

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in a state courtroom.

Thao is the last of the four ex-officers convicted in the state’s case in the murder of George Floyd to be sentenced.

He was found guilty in May of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter after he decided to forgo a jury trial. That verdict came almost three full years after Floyd’s killing on May 25, 2020. Thao is now expected to get a sentence in the range of 41-57 months in prison.

He’s currently serving his federal sentence of three and a half years and isn’t expected to be released until August 2025 – that means he could serve his state sentence while he’s in federal prison.

Meanwhile, former officers Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter last year. Lane was sentenced to three years in prison but got 31 days of credit for time previously served. He is also serving two and a half years in federal prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights, as well as two years of supervised release.

Kueng was sentenced in December to 3.5 years in state prison and has a 3-year sentence in federal prison.

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin is serving 22 1/2 years in prison at the state level for a second-degree murder conviction, and more than 20 years in federal prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Thao's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

