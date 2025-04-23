Suspect in Southdale Hospital incident assaulted sister, took her gun, warrant alleges

The man who pulled out a handgun inside a hospital room at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and caused the facility to go into a lockdown took the weapon from his sister after assaulting her, a court filing alleges.

A spokesperson for the city of Edina confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the suspect is 65-year-old Larry Sharp.

Around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to a report of a person with a gun at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital. The hospital went into lockdown while authorities secured the facility.

According to a search warrant application filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court, Sharp and his sister were visiting their mother, who was receiving treatment at Southdale Hospital.

The siblings got into an argument over the power of attorney of their mother, and Sharp’s sister told police he struck her eight to 10 times in the face, head and throat before throwing her into a chair, the filing states.

Sharp then allegedly took a pistol from his sister’s waist, pointed it at her and said he was “going to kill” her. He left the room and placed the gun on a cart outside the door, the warrant states.

Sharp’s sister took her gun back and placed it in her bag; police later collected it as evidence.

In a statement provided to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, M Health Fairview said it does not allow weapons at any of its facilities.

Edina police tracked pings of Sharp’s cell phone and discovered he was headed toward his home in Independence, where he was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Investigators requested to search Sharp’s home for firearms, ammunition, clothing, cell phones and documents that could be related to the case, and a warrant receipt indicates officers recovered two handguns, three magazines and two boxes of ammunition. Sharp has a license to carry a firearm, the filing notes.

Formal charges have not been filed as of late Wednesday afternoon.