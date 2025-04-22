Lockdown lifted at Fairview Southdale Hospital; person with gun reportedly apprehended

The lockdown has been lifted at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital after a reported person with a gun entered the hospital who has since been apprehended.

A source from the hospital told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that a family member of a patient entered the hospital armed with a firearm on Tuesday afternoon.

A lockdown and shelter-in-place were in effect; however, a patient inside the hospital tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the lockdown has been lifted.

Edina police confirmed that the incident has cleared and the area is secure. They add that the roads are now open around the area.

M Health Fairview says that the suspect has been apprehended and the hospital is secure.

In a statement, M Health Fairview said, “We are extremely grateful to the quick action of our staff and response by our law enforcement partners. We are actively gathering all facts to complete a full incident investigation with Edina Police. We have increased security presence, patrols, and safety escorts throughout the campus. More information, as it is available, will be provided to the public via the Edina Police Department.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be available soon.

Multiple agencies are responding to the hospital.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has multiple crews at the scene.

Edina police are asking people to avoid the area near the 6400 block of France Avenue for now.