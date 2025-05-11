Large police presence at Eden Prairie High School due to capacity issue, minor fights at basketball tournament

A large police presence at Eden Prairie High School on Saturday evening was caused by an overcrowding issue and minor fights at a weekend basketball tournament.

Eden Prairie Schools said in an initial statement that the AAU basketball tournament taking place at Eden Prairie High School on Saturday and Sunday has been canceled and asked families to pick up their children as soon as possible.

In a later update, the school district said that Prep Hoops North rented space at the high school following the normal rental process.

The school district said that Prep Hoops North did not follow the rental agreement and capacity exceeded what was allowed by the Eden Prairie Fire Department.

When the district became aware of the situation, Eden Prairie police were called in to secure the facility and ended the event to make sure all attendees were safe.

Eden Prairie police said that they were called to the school at around 5:49 p.m. to disperse the crowd that gathered at the Prep Hoops North Battle at the Lakes basketball tournament.

Authorities said that several minor scuffles broke out as officers dispersed the crowds, but added that there were no large-scale fights and no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made, according to the police department.

Law enforcement said that all tournament activities have been canceled for the weekend.

CHOPPER 5 flew over the scene and captured video of multiple police cars and emergency vehicles on scene.

KSTP has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies and Prep Hoops North for a comment regarding the incident. This article will be updated if a response is received.