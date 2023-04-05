Large law enforcement presence on River Road in Anoka

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is on scene on the 600 block of East River Road in Anoka, where there is a large law enforcement presence. The situation appears to be unfolding near a car wash.

The Anoka Police Department says there are multiple agencies assisting, and asks the public to stay clear of the area for now. It’s unclear what law enforcement is responding to at this time.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to gather more information on this active situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.