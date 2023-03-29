Large law enforcement presence at active scene in Cannon Falls

Law enforcement officers are at the scene of an active situation Wednesday afternoon in Cannon Falls.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew at the scene, but Chopper 5 showed a large law enforcement presence in the general area of First and Hoffman streets — just a few blocks south of County Road 19 and east of Highway 52.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place warning for the area and is asking the public to avoid the area.

According to Cannon Falls police, a 26-year-old woman called 911 just after 11:30 a.m. and reported that she’d been shot. Officers responded and took her to safety, and she was then taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police say, with help from multiple other agencies, they’ve established a perimeter around a home in the area and believe a 25-year-old man is inside the home. Officers are now trying to contact the man.

The department says officers don’t believe there is a threat to the public but they’re asking people nearby to stay inside and secure their homes until the suspect is found. Additionally, Cannon Falls Public Schools have been notified and aren’t currently allowing anyone in or out of buildings, police say.

