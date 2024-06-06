Lakeville teen killed in crash honored with hero walk

Dozens of friends and family gathered on Wednesday to mourn a teenager who was hit two days ago crossing a busy street in Lakeville on a scooter.

It’s a sendoff benefitting a hero.

14-year-old Maxwell Wilson is making his final journey to the operating room to fulfill his last wish of saving others through organ donation.

Friends and family dressed in red commemorated Max’s gift of life, along with a flag raising ceremony outside the Hennepin County Medical Center.

In a GoFundMe, Max’s family says he suffered severe brain injuries after a car accident just two days ago and won’t make it.

Lakeville police say Max was on a scooter near the intersection of 179th Street and Granby Lane when he was hit by a driver.

Loved ones say Max was full of life and lit up every room he walked into.

Max’s friends told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he brought joy to everyone he knew.

“He’s a very kind person. He’s a jokester; he is very athletic and overall, just really nice. Really, really great person to be around,” said Colton Johnson, a friend. “He’s saving other lives, so that’s awesome.”

He had a love for sports and adventure, and that greatness will leave a footprint — a reminder that life is not to be taken for granted, says Max’s friends and family.

“This is obviously really hard, seeing all these people out here that cared about him and knowing what his family has to go through,” Max’s friend Lincoln Swanson said.

Swanson says he will remember how kind and willing Max was to play catch and hangout with him outside of school.