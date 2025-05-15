Lakeville shelter-in-place lifted; suspect who ran from stolen vehicle still not in custody

A shelter-in-place has been lifted in Lakeville as police are still working to take a suspect into custody who ran from a stolen vehicle.

The Lakeville Police Department initially asked the public to avoid the area southeast of 190th Street and Highview Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. as they searched for the suspect, but police said around 4:15 p.m. that they were clearing the area.

Authorities believe they have identified a suspect and are continuing an investigation to take him into custody.

The suspect is described as a man wearing all white clothing with a black hat. No other details were immediately provided.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call 911.

