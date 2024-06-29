Lakeville Police investigating suspected homicide

The Lakeville Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, police arrived at an Amazon Fulfillment Center’s parking lot at 9800 217th Street West where a reported altercation had taken place. There, they found an adult man with a suspected gunshot wound. While lifesaving efforts were made by first responders, the man died at the scene. Another man and an unidentified 24-year-old were apprehended near the victim by responding officers and remain in custody. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Lakeville Police believe the altercation was between these two individuals and limited to just them. Investigators said they are working to determine what their relationship was, what started the altercation and what specific connection, if any, they have to the Amazon business.

The identity of the victim, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office