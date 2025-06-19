Lakeville homeowners trying for change in leadership after concerns about roof repairs

The massive roof replacement project at the Avonlea Townhome neighborhood in Lakeville is well underway and homeowner Sarah Conlow is none too happy about it.

“We haven’t had any sort of involvement. We have questions; we haven’t received any answers,” she says. “We’re trying to speak out for all the homeowners. In this economy, it’s hard to fork over $17,000.”

Conlow is echoing the concerns of her neighbors, each of whom billed that amount for roof repairs at their townhomes.

She says homeowners were given little notice.

Now, they are looking to band together to make a change.

Conlow is among the 35 homeowners sending a petition to the townhome board, calling for a special meeting to make leadership changes.

“Our hope is to remove the board members that are not hearing our concerns that we have,” Conlow says. “And work with the property management company to halt the work to ensure due diligence is being followed.”

Jared Herndon, a four-year homeowner in the neighborhood, says there was no heads up before letters about the bill arrived less than two weeks ago.

We asked him if the state needs stronger oversight of HOAs.

“I think it’s more, we need to return the power to the owners,” he notes. “The purpose of an HOA is for owners to bond together for the common good.”

But homeowners may soon have another resource when these types of disputes happen.

On July 1, $700,000 in funding kicks in for a Commerce Department ombudsman office to mediate concerns between homeowners and HOA boards.

“They’ll not only be available to mediate those disputes, but they can provide the homeowners and the HOA boards with common language advice on dispute resolution,” explains state Sen. Matt Klein (DFL-Mendota Heights), a sponsor of the bill to establish the ombudsman office.

Senator Klein says between 1.2 million and 1.5 million Minnesotans belong to an HOA.

The ombudsman office will have no legal authority, but if a homeowner files a complaint, HOA boards will be required to participate in the mediation process.

“I think that’s a start,” Herndon says. “At least, it’s more eyes on a project with issues like we’re dealing with here.”

He noted Senate lawmakers passed additional measures that did not pass in the House.

Among the discussed provisions in the Senate: a cap on homeowners’ association fines, a requirement that board members disclose conflicts of interest, and rules calling for multiple bids on projects.

“It is ripe for abuse, I wouldn’t say fraud,” Senator Klein said. “I heard about it from my constituents in Inver Grove Heights, that their HOA would tell them they need something large replaced, like siding, and funnel back business to a relative or friend, and they were stuck with the bill.”

In the case involving Avonlea Townhomes, the estimated damages from a July 2023 wind and hailstorm totaled $2.6 million.

Last week, Association Board President Utilis Vinson defended the actions of the roof replacement, saying there were several meetings and notices given before the project began.

“I feel it’s the homeowners’ responsibility to ensure they have insurance and participate in the association,” he said.

Several residents have previously told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the board had not shared photos or documentation of damage, or information about the bidding process for repair crews.

“That’s possible, because that’s handled by the board,” Vinson told us. “What the board has done is based on information we’ve received from our public adjuster, GAVNAT, as well as First Service.

First Service is the management company for the Avonlea Townhome Association.

“Our premise really is we need more education for HOA leaders, and less legislation,” says Mark Foster, the vice president of the HOA Leadership Network, made up of HOA board members. “You need to have informational meetings. You need to ensure that they understand why you’re doing it. You need to show proof.”

A spokesperson for the state Attorney General’s office says staffers receive a few hundred calls a year from people with questions or concerns about HOAs.

We asked Attorney General Keith Ellison if the new law, establishing the ombudsman office, goes far enough.

“We get these calls in our consumer group all the time,” he says. “But we do need legislation that would empower people to get better redress. I think our laws need a little bit of tooling.”

There’s no word on when the ombudsman’s office will start handling HOA cases.

For her part, Conlow hopes a special meeting can be set up as early as next week.

Herndon says he hopes there’ll be changes.

“I’m not very optimistic that we’ll be able to see any benefit in our own situation,” he notes. “But I hope we can get laws changed in Minnesota.”