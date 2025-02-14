Lakeville building new fire station, but where? Residents concerned with recommended site.

Planning for a new fire station

The city of Lakeville says it’s going to build a new fire station, now it’s just a matter or where — and its current recommended location isn’t sitting well with some residents.

The revamping of the fire department is well underway — how to pay for the new station is locked in, millions in federal dollars have been granted to hire more full-time firefighters, and a couple stations have already been remodeled.

Up next is this new fire station, which the city is recommending building at Cherryview Park, along with adding park amenities and improving current ones.

“We’re looking at centralizing the location, and we’re hopeful that we can talk to this neighborhood about putting it adjacent to a park,” Justin Miller, Lakeville’s administrator, said.

According to the city, there have been multiple fire department studies that include, among many other factors, how to improve response times.

The concerned residents support the fire department and understand the need but do not support where the city wants to build the new fire station — traffic safety, noise and losing green space are reasons for their concern.

“I just want the City Council to be able to listen to the residents’ concerns, and hopefully they don’t already have their decision made,” Laurie Olson, who, with her husband, Chris, lives near the park and has so in the city for 25 years.

“Ultimately, we hope that they come to a decision, that they pick a better spot, feasible spot to build this, this large fire station,” Chris Olson, Laurie’s husband, said.

On Thursday the city held its second community meeting to connect with residents about the proposed plan. Those vocal during the discussion and questions portion of the meeting were not in favor. But the city stressed nothing is set in stone.

The city’s goal is to have the new station finished by the end of 2026.