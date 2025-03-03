Lake Superior Zoo will take in animals from SeaQuest in Roseville

The Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth says it will pitch in to assist the animals left behind after SeaQuest’s closure in Roseville.

Last week, 5 INVESTIGATES reported that a court-appointed trustee is working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to move mammals, birds, reptiles and fish still housed at SeaQuest’s shuttered location at Rosedale Center.

The AZA had already contacted the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley to take in some of the animals. Now, the Lake Superior Zoo is in on the effort.

The zoo says it will take several animals to Duluth this week for evaluation and medical treatment. Some will eventually be transferred to other zoos, while others will find a permanent home in Duluth.

“When faced with a crisis like this, our team is ready to step up and provide a safe, enriching home for animals that have nowhere else to go,” Lake Superior Zoo Executive Director Haley Hedstrom said. “Without our intervention, these animals could face euthanasia — but here, they will not only receive a second chance at life but the highest standard of care.”

Reporting on SeaQuest by 5 INVESTIGATES and ABC News over the past year revealed repeated incidents at the zoo and aquarium chain that put animals, guests and staff in danger. SeaQuest filed for bankruptcy in December and asked a judge last month to approve the sale of the entire company for $80,000.

SeaQuest Roseville closed for good on Feb. 18, leaving just four remaining locations.