Lake Elmo veteran giving back to country 1 hat at a time

One retired Minnesota veteran is giving back to his country, one hat a time.

This weekend, Dick Ellis of Lake Elmo is getting a $300 donation from the Stillwater Elks Lodge to knit hats for veterans.

Ellis has made more than 200 hats that have been donated to veteran organizations around the Twin Cities.

“It’s a good opportunity to provide for people that have given a part of their life serving for our country,” Ellis said.

Ellis served in the Minnesota Army National Guard for two decades.