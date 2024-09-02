Labor leaders to meet with Walz on Monday
Gov. Tim Walz will be meeting with local labor leaders at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday.
This comes one day after he stopped by the Minnesota State Fair, his first public visit in Minnesota since being named the Democratic vice-presidential nominee. Walz, who was joined by his wife Gwen and daughter Hope, had a much different trip to the state fair than in previous years. He was surrounded by plain clothed secret service officers, national and local news reporters at the fair.
RELATED: Gov. Walz makes appearance at Minnesota State Fair on Sunday
Monday’s meeting will highlight how the Harris-Walz ticket plans to support union workers and their families – if they’re elected to the White House this November.
That meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m.
Walz will be back on the campaign trail later on Monday in Milwaukee, where he’s scheduled to deliver remarks at Laborfest at 2 p.m.
Check back for updates on Monday’s meeting.