Labor leaders to meet with Walz on Monday

Walz will be meeting with the leaders at the airport, just one day after he stopped by the State Fair, his first visit in Minnesota after being named the Democratic vice-presidential nominee.

Gov. Tim Walz will be meeting with local labor leaders at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday.

This comes one day after he stopped by the Minnesota State Fair, his first public visit in Minnesota since being named the Democratic vice-presidential nominee. Walz, who was joined by his wife Gwen and daughter Hope, had a much different trip to the state fair than in previous years. He was surrounded by plain clothed secret service officers, national and local news reporters at the fair.

Monday’s meeting will highlight how the Harris-Walz ticket plans to support union workers and their families – if they’re elected to the White House this November.

That meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m.

Walz will be back on the campaign trail later on Monday in Milwaukee, where he’s scheduled to deliver remarks at Laborfest at 2 p.m.

Check back for updates on Monday’s meeting.