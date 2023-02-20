Kyle Jacobs, country music songwriter from Bloomington, dies at 49

A Minnesota music producer and songwriter is being remembered after he died last week in Nashville.

Authorities say Kyle Jacobs, 49, died by apparent suicide last Friday.

Jacobs, who was married to singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler, is known for his music and songwriting. He was a co-writer on Garth Brooks’ song “More Than a Memory,” and he was also a co-songwriter on Kimberley Locke’s single “8th World Wonder.”

He also worked on songs that were recorded by Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson and Scotty McCreery.

Jacobs was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Kennedy High School in 1991. He was inducted into the school’s Fine Arts Hall of Fame.

A plaque honoring Kyle Jacobs hangs on the wall marking his spot in Bloomington Kennedy's Fine Arts Hall of Fame on Feb. 20, 2023. (KSTP-TV)

Neighbor Patty Jones knew the Jacobs family well, even moving out to Nashville about a decade ago to be closer to the family. Jones says she watched Jacobs become a top country music songwriter, get married and star in the reality series “I Love Kellie Pickler.”

“It’s really sad,” Jones said. “It’s really hard to process. We don’t know what demons people are carrying around with them. He was a good guy.”

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:

Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) .

or . Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.

Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.

Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.

The U.S. National Suicide Prevention organization has also compiled a list of resources to help with coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.