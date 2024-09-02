KSTP-TV not currently available to DIRECTV streaming customers

DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream Subscribers:

DIRECTV has removed certain television channels from The Walt Disney Company from its services, following a failure between those two parties to reach a new agreement for carriage of the channels. The channels impacted by this action include the ABC Television Network, which KSTP-TV is affiliated with. Therefore KSTP-TV will not be available via DIRECTV’s streaming services, including to DIRECTV Stream subscribers, until further notice. However, DIRECTV subscribers who receive their service via a satellite dish should continue to receive KSTP-TV as they normally have.

Those seeking more information about this situation may visit the website KeepMyNetworks.com or call 833-533-7696.

Please note that KSTP-TV programming remains available over the air on channel 5.1 and from other subscription television providers.