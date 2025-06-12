KSTP/SurveyUSA results: Gov. Walz approval ratings ahead of him testifying before Congress

Gov. Tim Walz is in Washington, D.C., preparing to testify Thursday before the U.S. House Oversight Committee about illegal immigration and “Sanctuary states.”

It’s expected to be a contentious hearing that could continue to raise the governor’s national profile.

So, after a failed run for vice president and a difficult special session to resolve the state budget, how do Minnesotans feel about the governor?

Gov. Walz has become one of the leading critics of President Donald Trump on everything from immigration policy to the budget. Some think he’s positioning himself to run for president in 2028.

According to our exclusive new KSTP/SurveyUSA poll, the governor remains popular in Minnesota, but the idea of a third term as governor is much less popular.

Gov. Walz just finished a contentious legislative session that resulted in a budget passed three weeks past the original deadline, but he’s still proud of the budget he produced with lawmakers.

“This might be one of the most satisfying moments since I’ve been governor to be able to bring together a budget like this,” Walz said. “To push a fiscally responsible budget that I feel makes Minnesota competitive.”

According to our KSTP/SurveyUSA poll, 58% of Minnesotans somewhat or strongly approve of the governor’s job performance, 39% somewhat or strongly disapprove and 3% are not sure.

“I’ve always said you shouldn’t get patted on the back for what you’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to get a budget done,” Walz added.

The survey was conducted just before the end of the acrimonious legislative session, and now the governor is already being asked if he’s planning to run for a third term.

“I say today, a little bit of mixed feelings,” Walz said. “I feel like you just finished a marathon and someone’s asking if you want to run another one.”

While Minnesotans give Walz high marks for his job performance, that might not translate to them wanting him to run for a third term.

According to our survey, 43% want him to run again, 43% say he should not and 13 % say they’re not sure. The results also show that 77% of democrats say he should run, 69% of Republicans say he should not and 54% of independents say he shouldn’t run.

“We’ll spend a little time here. Talk with my family. I’ll travel around Minnesota, and my pledge was to get out an announcement on that if it’s right for Minnesota,” Walz said.

The governor has not set a timetable for making a decision on whether to run for reelection, but his testimony on Thursday, along with two other Democratic governors, is expected to be contentious and could impact his political future both nationally and in Minnesota.

SurveyUSA interviewed 650 adults from the state of Minnesota 06/04/25 through 06/07/25. Of the adults, 590 were identified as being registered to vote and were asked the substantive questions which follow. This research was conducted online, using nonprobability sample of online adult panelists chosen randomly by Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans. The combined pool of survey respondents was weighted to US Census ACS targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership, and to recalled 2024 presidential vote.

The survey questions below included 33% Republicans, 35% Democrats and 25 % independents.

