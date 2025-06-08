KSTP/SurveyUSA: Plenty of blame to go around for budget stalemate

The Minnesota Legislature is three weeks past its original deadline to enact a two-year state budget by the May 19th regular session deadline, and Minnesotans say there’s plenty of blame to go around.

According to our exclusive new KSTP/SurveyUSA, 19% of those surveyed say DFL Governor Tim Walz is most to blame, with 13% blaming the Minnesota House, where Republicans and Democrats share power, and 8% cite the DFL-controlled Minnesota Senate.

However, 40% of those surveyed say all three are to blame, while 21% say they’re not sure.

As for the legislature’s approval rating, a plurality of 43% either “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove, while 41% “strongly” or “somewhat” approve. Another 15% say they’re not sure.

There’s a sharp difference of opinion between Republicans and Democrats on the legislative approval, with Republicans much more critical.

A majority of respondents who identify themselves as Republicans, 55%, say they disapprove of the legislature, with just 35% approval. As for Democratic respondents, 59% say they approve of the legislature while just 27% disapprove. Respondents who identify as independents are more in line with Republicans, with 55% disapproving of the legislature and 31% approving.

A controversial bill taking health insurance away from adult undocumented immigrants is the key to a larger healthcare bill being passed.

Language in the bill shows you can’t pass one bill without the other.

According to our exclusive new KSTP/SurveyUSA poll, Minnesotans are split on the issue: 35% say adults and children should be allowed to enroll in MinnesotaCare; 30% say they should all be removed from the program; 23% say adults should be removed, but children be allowed to remain. Another 12% say they’re not sure.

“I believe it’s going to get passed because this is it’s about being fiscally responsible. It’s also about fairness,” Rep. Jeff Backer, Republican-Browns Valley, said.



Republicans are backing the change to MinnesotaCare, allowing only undocumented children to have health insurance.



Kids only make up 25% of those insured; the rest are adults.



“When you take a population and take money from the healthcare access fund, which is supposed to fund and help disabled people, seniors [and] individuals, we are not able to afford that,” Backer said.



The Minnesota Department of Human Services said that as of April of this year, over 20,000 undocumented immigrants have enrolled in the program. The cost so far is $3.9 million.



“We hate it,” DFL House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman said last week before a meeting in the governor’s office. “It’s a cold-hearted, partisan, ideological stand that is not required to settle a budget. But that is the condition that has been demanded by the House GOP.”

Democrats argue that if undocumented immigrants are not insured, it will cost more when they show up for medical treatment, making it more expensive in the long run. But Republicans claim they’re wrong.

SurveyUSA interviewed 650 adults from the state of Minnesota 06/04/25 through 06/07/25. Of the adults, 590 were identified as being registered to vote and were asked the substantive questions which follow. This research was conducted online, using nonprobability sample of online adult panelists chosen randomly by Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans. The combined pool of survey respondents was weighted to US Census ACS targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership, and to recalled 2024 presidential vote.

These two survey questions involved 35% of respondents who identified as Democrats, 33% as Republicans and 25% as independents.