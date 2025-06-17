‘Kind and generous’: Minnesotans remember Mark Hortman, family dog killed in lawmaker shootings

Minnesotans are remembering the lives and legacy of the Hortman family after they were shot and killed during a home invasion early Saturday morning.

Mark Hortman and his wife, Rep. Melissa Hortman, were murdered in a “politically motivated attack.”

Tributes are pouring in on social media calling Mark an avid pool player on a house league in Coon Rapids. Minnesotans who worked with him call him kind and generous.

An Eden Prairie non-profit, Helping Paws, explained that serving others was also one of his passions through volunteering.

Eric Elsner, a Helping Paws recipient, was diagnosed with PTSD after serving our country.

“I felt probably about the lowest I ever felt in my life,” he said. “I was treated almost like a broken tool.”

In 2016, the non-profit matched him with a service dog named Minne.

“I take such good care of her, which helps me take good care of myself. It’s been just ever life-changing,” Elsner said.

But the other hero behind the hound was Mark.

“Mark was just such a kind, kind person,” Elsner said. “It’s just so hard. They gave so much and now they’re just not here.”

Mark’s daughter started Minne’s training. When she went off to college, Mark volunteered to finish the course. That bond he helped create saved a veteran’s life.

“It’s been tough. It’s been really surreal,” Alyssa Golob, Helping Paws executive director, said.

The Helping Paws organization lost two devoted volunteers.

Melissa trained a golden retriever that did not become a service dog, but became part of their family.

Gilbert, the family dog, was also killed in the home invasion.

“Horrific, never should have happened that way for a 4-year-old golden retriever to pass with the family who cared and loved and were so about service and giving back,” Golob said.

But even in heartbreak, Minne stands tall, serving as a reminder of the lasting impact the Hortman’s made.

“How special of a family they were and how lucky that I am to have received this wonderful gift,” Elsner said.

The organization said they’ve received over $10,000 in donations to honor the family.

Helping Paws is also renaming a fund that serves veterans and first responders with PTSD to hold on to the Hortman’s legacy.

Mark worked for nVent, an electrical solutions company, based in St. Louis Park.

The company sent us this statement in the wake of his passing:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our friend and colleague, Mark Hortman, and his wife, Melissa. Mark was a valuable member of our Twin Cities-area team and worked closely with colleagues globally, across nVent. More than a colleague, he was a friend to many and will be remembered for his intelligence, kindness and generosity. His loss will be felt company-wide.

We offer our condolences to Mark and Melissa’s children, family and friends. Our nVent family will support and care for them and our community during this difficult time.

We also send our thoughts and wishes for continued recovery to Minnesota State Senator, John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette. “