Ken Martin elected as DNC chair

Minnesota DFL State Party Chair Ken Martin has been elected to be the Democratic Party’s next National Committee chair.

The announcement came on Saturday following the DNC’s gathering in Washington, D.C., with more than 400 DNC members from every state and U.S. territory to elect the successor for Jaime Harrison, who did not seek another term after the 2024 election.

Martin has served as MN DFL chairman for seven terms, holding the post since 2011—making him the longest serving Chairman in the 75-year history of the DFL.

“We could not be more proud,” The Minnesota DFL said in a statement. “Ken will be leaving the DFL with an undefeated statewide victory record, and Minnesota is better for it. Take it from us—there is no one better to rally our party and lead us to victory in the fights ahead.”

Martin takes over as the Democratic Party looks to rebrand itself following a disastrous performance in the 2024 campaign that saw the party struggle to win over voters.

“Democrats, thank you for putting your trust in me,” Martin said. “It’s the honor of my life to serve as your next DNC Chair. Now we’re going to pull ourselves together, work as one, and fight for the American people.”

When announcing his candidacy for the position, Martin expressed a desire for Democrats to refocus on winning over working-class voters and re-establish connections across the country.

He reiterated that same sentiment on Saturday, saying the Democratic party was the party of “working people.”

“The Democratic Party is the party of working people, and it’s time to roll up our sleeves and outcompete everywhere, in every election, and at every level of government — and I look forward to working with this next generation of leadership to build a Party to unite America,” Martin said. “Today’s elections mark a new chapter in DNC leadership, and Donald Trump and his billionaire allies are put on notice: we will hold them accountable for ripping off working families, and we will beat them at the ballot box.”

Martin will continue to hold the position of DFL Chair until the DFL State Central Committee selects a new Chair at the Minnesota DFL Party leadership election on March 29.

