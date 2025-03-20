Ken Barlow says quiet weather for the first day of spring

Good Thursday morning!

Spring has arrived!

Today will be rather quiet for the first day of the new season as partial sunshine and less wind bring temperatures close to 50-degrees.

Another quiet day is on the way for Friday as partial sunshine and 50-degree temperatures return.

The weekend gets a bit complicated.

Right now, Saturday looks like the best day of the weekend with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds.

A mix of rain and snow will likely develop Saturday night before changing over to all ran for Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken