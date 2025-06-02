K-12 education funding agreement reached, but no special session yet

On Monday, A significant agreement reached in the key budget area of K-12 education funding gives some hope for a special session of the legislature within the next week.

However, several budget agreements are slower to come together that are keeping Governor Tim Walz from being able to announce the start of a special session.

“The bottom line is we were able to keep the stability that indexing the formula to inflation has brought to our schools,” Rep. Cheryl Youakim, DFL-Hopkins, said during a meeting of the K-12 education working group. “We kept most of the cuts out of the classroom that were needed to make the budget target, and with this bill, we’ll be able to fund our schools for the next two years.”

However, the following two years, 2028 and 2029, will see $420 million in cuts from the projected spending for those two years under current law. With declining enrollment and so many mandates on school districts, some lawmakers warn tough decisions on education funding are ahead.

“I believe this bill is a bit of a canary in the coal mine, and this should be an alert to the schools and future [education] finance chairs and what’s coming and how we’re going to have to deal with that,” said Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls.

Some of those tough decisions will be recommended by a “blue ribbon” commission called for in the compromise. That commission will determine later where $250 million of those $420 million in cuts for 2028-29 will be made.