Jury to hear closing arguments in Adam Fravel murder trial

Attorneys are set to present their closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of Adam Fravel, who is accused of murdering Madeline Kingsbury, his former partner and the mother of his children.

The defense rested its case on Friday, and the court took a two-day recess to start this week to accommodate Election Day voting.

According to sister station KAAL, prosecutors brought 68 witnesses to the stand over the course of two weeks, including Kingsbury’s parents, law enforcement investigators and forensic scientists.

Fravel’s defense team called on five witnesses, including two law enforcement officers, Fravel’s brother, and neighbors of the couple’s home in Winona and Fravel’s parents in Mabel. Fravel did not testify in his own defense.

Fravel is charged with first- and second-degree murder in Kingsbury’s death last year. He faces a life sentence if convicted on the more serious charge.

As previously reported, Kingsbury first disappeared from her home on March 31, 2023. A large-scale search effort soon ramped up in southeastern Minnesota, and Kingsbury’s body was found taped up in a bedsheet off of a country road in Fillmore County in June 2023.

Winona County District Judge Nancy Buytendorp agreed to move the trial to Blue Earth County due to the extensive pretrial publicity in the Winona area. Even with the move, jury selection took a week and a half before both sides found 12 jurors and five alternates. Both sides gave their opening statements on Oct. 17.

Prosecutors have built a case painting Fravel as an abusive partner who had remarked about Kingsbury ending up like Gabby Petito, a social media influencer who was strangled to death by her boyfriend.

The defense, meanwhile, has worked to downplay allegations of abuse and cast doubt on the investigation into Kingsbury’s death and the search for her remains.

Once closing arguments wrap up, the judge will give the jury their instructions and send them off for deliberations.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Joe Mazan is at the courthouse in Mankato for closing arguments. Check back as we work to bring you the latest updates.