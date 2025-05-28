Jury selection continues Wednesday for trial of Derrick Thompson

Jurors could be seated as soon as Wednesday for the trial of a man accused of causing a crash in Minneapolis that left five young women dead.

Derrick Thompson, 29, is charged with several counts of third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide. On Tuesday, a judge asked if a plea deal was on the table, and the courtroom went silent when the answer was no.

Once jurors are selected, cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the trial. Opening statements aren’t expected until Thursday, and potential jurors received a questionnaire on Tuesday that will be used to help the court seat a jury.

In June of 2023, prosecutors say Thompson sped through a red light and crashed into a car with five women inside. Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gessade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam were all killed.

Investigators say Thompson was fleeing police after being clocked going 95 in a 55-mph zone and then left the crash scene. He was found nearby.

The court has also ruled that part of Thompson’s criminal past can’t be brought up during the trial. The Minnesota Appeals Court won’t allow prosecutors to bring up his past from an incident in California, where he allegedly tried to avoid police and hit a pedestrian.

Prosecutors were hoping to show the two cases were similar, but in this case, it’s the murder charges that have a higher burden of proof.

“It is unusual to charge someone with third-degree murder based on a car crash, because it’s a high standard they have to show the person showed depraved indifference to human life,” said Rachel Moran, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas.

He has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.

In all, Thompson is facing 15 felony charges in Hennepin County, and if he’s convicted of all charges, he would be spending decades in prison. In addition to that, prosecutors will be asking for an aggravated sentence, meaning potentially more time behind bars.

