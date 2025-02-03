Jury selection begins in trial for Feeding our Future founder

Jury selection will begin Monday in a federal trial against the founder of Feeding our Future.

Aimee Bock was the founder of the now-defunct nonprofit organization. She’s facing wire fraud and bribery charges and is accused of being the ringleader of what government officials call the largest pandemic relief fraud case in the country.

Prosecutors allege Bock stole $250 million from a program meant to feed children.

She will be standing trial with co-defendant Salim Said, and together, are the second group to stand trial.

In total, 70 people have been charged int he overall case, and 30 have pleaded guilty to various charges.

Just last week, Abdul-Kadir Salah admitted to being paid kickbacks in exchange for sponsoring sites that lied about feeding thousands of kids.

Bock’s attorney says that claim is untrue, and that she was “hoodwinked, played by the people she trusted.”

Another defendant received a 17-year prison sentence for his role, which is the longest prison term in the case so far.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew at the courthouse and will continue to update this article throughout the day. You can find KSTP’s full coverage of the Feeding Our Future case here.