Jury seated in Fravel murder trial; opening statements to begin Thursday

A full jury is now seated for the trial of Adam Fravel, the man accused of murdering Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury last year.

When proceedings wrapped up on Tuesday, a total of 16 jurors — 10 men and six women — had been selected, one short of reaching the target of a 12-person jury with five alternates. The 17th and final juror, another man, was seated on Wednesday.

The jury includes one 28-year-old, four people in their 30s, seven in their 40s, three in their 50s and two in their 60s, according to a court spokesperson.

Fravel’s defense attorneys successfully petitioned the court to move the trial from Winona County due to that community’s familiarity with the case. The trial will now play out in Blue Earth County District Court in Mankato, with opening statements set to begin on Thursday.

As previously reported, Fravel faces charges of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kingsbury, his former partner and the mother of his children.

Kingsbury disappeared from her home in Winona on March 31, 2023, setting off a massive search effort in southeast Minnesota. Her remains were discovered on June 7, 2023, near Mabel, Minnesota, a few miles north of the Iowa border.

Investigators noted Kingsbury was found on a public gravel road during a search of a property maintained by at least one of Fravel’s relatives. The property was also near where Fravel’s parents lived.

Fravel faces a life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder.