Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts in hush money case

Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts by jurors in his hush money case in New York.

He’s the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes and will be sentenced on July 11.

The jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

The verdict Thursday afternoon came after nearly 10 total hours of deliberations, which started Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors accused Trump of trying to “hoodwink” voters in the 2016 presidential election by falsely logging reimbursements to his former lawyer Michael Cohen and porn actor Stormy Daniels as “legal expenses” to hide the true nature of the transactions and stifle embarrassing stories he feared would torpedo his campaign.

Trump’s lawyer, by contrast, branded the star prosecution witness as the “greatest liar of all time” as he proclaimed his client innocent of all charges.

It’s unclear whether prosecutors will seek imprisonment, or if the judge will impose that punishment. The falsifying business records charges carry up to four years behind bars.

Trump faces three other felony indictments, but the New York case may be the only one to reach a conclusion before the November election, in which he’s the presumptive Republican nominee, adding to the significance of the outcome.

In the short term, Trump is free and expected to quickly appeal the verdict.

He spoke briefly outside the courthouse after the verdict was read and declared that it was part of a scheme against him, adding, “I’m a very innocent man.”

For another candidate in another time, a criminal conviction might doom a presidential run, but Trump’s political career has endured through two impeachments, allegations of sexual abuse, investigations into everything from potential ties to Russia to plotting to overturn an election, and personally salacious storylines including the emergence of a recording in which he boasted about grabbing women’s genitals.

Earlier this month, a KSTP/SurveyUSA poll showed that the trial has had basically no impact on the presidential race in Minnesota, although it’s unclear if the verdict will cause any change.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

