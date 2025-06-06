Jury deliberations to continue into 2nd day in trial of man accused of killing 5 in Minneapolis crash

Jury deliberations will continue Friday in the trial against Derrick Thompson, who is accused of killing five women in a crash in Minneapolis on June 16, 2023. Jurors were given the case around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The women who were killed were identified as Sahra Gesaade, Sabiriin Ali, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam.

Thompson faces five counts of criminal vehicular homicide for driving in a grossly negligent manner, five counts of criminal vehicular homicide for causing the crash and then leaving the scene and five counts of third-degree murder. There are three counts relating to each victim’s death.

Jurors will begin deliberations at 11 a.m. Friday. The late start is due to the Eid holiday.

Thompson has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.

