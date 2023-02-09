Jurors to continue deliberations Thursday for Truck Park bar shooting case

Thursday morning, jurors will gather again to continue deliberating in the trial of a man charged in the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar.

Devondre Phillips is charged with eight counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors allege he and another man started shooting at each other inside the Truck Park Bar on Sevent Street in Oct. 2021.

Marquisha Wiley, 27, was killed during the shooting, and more than a dozen others were injured.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, deliberations began just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, and ended at 9 p.m.

Jurors are being sequestered in this case, and an online register shows court will reconvene at 9 a.m.

The other man charged in connection to the shooting, Terry Brown, is scheduled to go on trial in April.

