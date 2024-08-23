Judge says fatal crash case will stay with him whenever he drives through an intersection

A 50-year-old man will spend time in prison after he caused a deadly crash in Plymouth last year shortly after he had used marijuana.

Hennepin County Judge William H. Koch sentenced David Boll to six and a half years in state prison for the crash that took the life of Catherine Caron, 68, of Plymouth.

Catherine Caron, a retired registered nurse, was driving through the intersection at Highway 55 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Plymouth when she was fatally struck on Sept. 12.

The other driver, Boll, pleaded guilty in June to criminal vehicular homicide.

At the Hennepin County Government Center, the victim’s son, Andrew Caron, told the judge their family continues to feel the pain of the loss.

“Hours of lost sleep, tears cried and thoughts of what would have been in the future,” Andrew Caron said.

“As what was mentioned by Ms. Caron’s son, I don’t think I’ll ever approach an intersection again without thinking about this case, to be perfectly honest,” Koch said.

Boll was speeding, ran a red light, and had recently used marijuana, according to Hennepin County prosecutors.

The defense said their client had a traumatic brain injury and had a prescription for medical marijuana.

Boll told the judge he was “very sorry” at sentencing Friday morning.

The judge explained the length of Boll sentence was based on the presumptive sentence mentioned in state sentencing guidelines.

“It’s far more difficult knowing that someone killed your loved one … to overcome,” Andrew Caron said. “The pain that I feel, and my family [feels] is too difficult to carry daily.”