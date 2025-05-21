Judge orders release of Turkish U of M student Doğukan Günaydın from ICE custody

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered federal immigration authorities to immediately release a Turkish University of Minnesota graduate student who was arrested after his visa was revoked without notice.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Doğukan Günaydın at his off-campus residence on March 27, and as of Wednesday, he was still in custody at the Sherburne County Jail.

Judge Jeffrey Bryan ruled that Günaydın’s continued detention violates his Fifth Amendment right to due process.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says Günaydın’s student visa was revoked because of a 2023 DWI conviction. U.S. attorneys wanted him to be detained until his case was adjudicated, arguing the misdemeanor made him a threat to public safety.

In court, Günaydın’s attorney argued that he does not present any danger or flight risk, and he has since completed the terms of his probation.

Federal officials had also sought to remove Günaydın from the country. The judge presiding over Günaydın’s civil case blocked the government from deporting him or otherwise removing him from Minnesota.

An immigration judge also sided with Günaydın, finding that his “drunk driving arrest was an isolated incident” that was not grounds for removal. On April 30, the immigration judge dismissed a charge of removability and terminated his removal proceedings, according to the order filed on Wednesday.

Judge Bryan ordered DHS to file notice of Günaydın’s release by 4 p.m. Thursday.

Last week, a different judge ordered the release of Aditya Harsono, a Marshall hospital employee from Indonesia who was also arrested by ICE after his student visa was revoked.

The judge in that case ruled that Harsono’s arrest amounted to “viewpoint discrimination” because he had protested the police killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright and had expressed support for Palestine on social media.