Judge orders release of Marshall hospital employee detained by ICE

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered immigration authorities to release an Indonesian Marshall hospital employee who was arrested in March after his student visa was suddenly revoked.

Aditya Harsono, 34, was arrested while on the job at Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center on March 27 after Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers ordered his coworkers to stage a meeting or face legal consequences, a court filing states. ICE agents placed Harsono in an unmarked vehicle and took him to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Harsono immigrated to the U.S. from Indonesia in 2015 and has earned multiple degrees while on a student visa that wasn’t set to expire until 2026. Most recently, he earned an MBA at Southwest Minnesota State University. Since his graduation in 2023, he has maintained his legal status while working at a hospital through a technical training program.

He and his wife, Peyton, have a 9-month-old child together, and the couple has applied for a marriage-based Green Card.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security cited a 2022 misdemeanor conviction for graffitiing semi-trailers as the reason for revoking his visa.

Harsono’s attorney, however, believes his client’s arrest was prioritized because he was arrested during a protest of the deaths of Daunte Wright and George Floyd. Charges related to that arrest were later dismissed.

Court documents also note Harsono had posted messages supporting Palestine on social media. The Trump administration, in its clampdown on international students, has notably targeted students who have voiced support for Palestinians, such as Rümeysa Özturk, a Tufts University student who penned an op-ed in the student paper calling for the school to divest from Israel.

In an order on Wednesday, U.S. Judge Katherine Menendez was not convinced of DHS’s rationale for revoking Harsono’s visa, noting that he had most recently reentered the country in 2024 and the agency would have been aware of his prior criminal conviction.

“Moreover, based on the record here, the Court finds it is more reasonable to infer that Respondents have detained Mr. H in retaliation for his speech than because of any professed public safety concern,” Menendez wrote, adding that his detention amounts to “viewpoint discrimination” in violation of the First Amendment.

Menendez ordered ICE to grant Harsono’s release from the Kandiyohi County Jail within 48 hours. ICE records showed Harsono remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.