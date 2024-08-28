Judge orders management responsibilities to be temporarily removed from owner of Lowry Apartment building

Legal battle over Lowry Apartments

A Ramsey County judge on Wednesday ordered an emergency receivership be put in place for the management of the Lowry Apartment building in St. Paul. This would temporarily take away responsibilities from the owner, Madison Equities.

The St. Paul City Attorney’s Office told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that a company named Frauenshuh will be managing the building until the next hearing, which is set for Sept. 10. The company is already working with the city to address issues.

KSTP reporter Bailey Hurley listened in on the hearing, where a St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) spokesperson testified that since the beginning of the year, there have been over 200 calls for service at or near the building — which police say is significantly higher than any other residential building in the city.

This building alone takes up the majority of the department’s resources.

Officers also don’t go inside the building alone due to safety concerns. The SPPD spokesperson at the hearing called the building “lawless.”

A spokesperson from the city’s Fire Department testified that on its inspection on Monday, many doors were blocked by 2x4s, which causes safety concerns in the case of a fire. There are also significant fire hazards everywhere in the building due to the buildup of trash and furniture.

A letter from the fire ladder captain to the fire chief on Sunday suggested that fire crews shouldn’t enter the building without a police presence. However, the chief said this would delay response time and “severely impact” the residents.

Both the police and fire departments said there’s no one from the management agency to speak with about these concerns.

This news comes after St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter met with building residents on Monday evening to witness for himself the conditions tenants have been living in.

Carter said what he saw was some of the most disgusting things he’d ever seen, claiming to have witnessed trash, flies, insect infestations, rodents and feces on the floor of the building.

“The living conditions that Madison Equities has their tenants living in is one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen in my entire life,” Carter said.