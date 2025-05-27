Judge dismisses federal consent decree against city of Minneapolis

A federal judge on Tuesday granted the United States’ motion to dismiss its consent decree against the City of Minneapolis.

In the filing, the court states, “the Court has grave misgivings about the proposed consent decree serving the public interest.” The document adds that the consent decree is “superfluous” due to the city and Minneapolis Police Department entering into an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The consent decree is part of a settlement outlining sweeping reforms to the Minneapolis Police Department. A two-year DOJ investigation launched after the murder of George Floyd found MPD engaged in a pattern of racist and abusive behavior that violated residents’ civil rights.

But Tuesday’s filing states that the Department of Justice’s investigation and consent decree don’t include data on the city or MPD violating the law.

“Without that information, no court could evaluate whether the proposed consent decree sufficiently addresses the Complaint’s allegations,” the document reads.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed to dismiss the consent decree on Wednesday.

The judge also found that the “considerable sum” of taxpayer money allocated for the oversight and execution of the consent decree would be better spent on hiring police officers to “bolster the City’s dwindling police force” and promoting public safety.

Several Minneapolis and state leaders last week said that despite being dismissed in federal court, the consent decree would continue under the city’s agreement with the State of Minnesota.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O’Hara added that the city is committed to police reform, despite the federal government’s motion to dismiss the decree.

“The bottom line is that we are doing it anyway. We will implement every reform in the 169-page consent decree,” Frey said. “Minneapolis is making great progress on police reform, and we don’t need permission from Washington or a federal judge to keep pushing forward.”