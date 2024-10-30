Jonathan says prepare for falling temperatures on Wednesday, rain and snow are possible for Thursday

Rain is expected later in the day on Wednesday, but snow isn't too far away for some areas of the state!

Lots of changing weather conditions for the Twin Cities this Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s until 7 a.m. falling into the mid to upper 50s by 10 a.m. and remaining in the 50s this afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms will move into the Twin Cities after 2 p.m. and continue into Thursday morning with lows dropping to near 40 degrees. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west at 10-20 mph with +25 mph gusts this afternoon. However, they’ll shift to the north tonight, with speeds of 10-20 mph and gusting to 30 mph.

Halloween on Thursday will be starting wet – rain will be mixed with snow in the morning and at times could be all snow around the noon hour. Everything will end as a rain and snow mix by 5 p.m. Snow totals of more than an inch are possible Thursday from St. Cloud to North Branch to Duluth and across northwest Wisconsin by Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday in the Twin Cities will be around 40 degrees with Northeast winds at 10-20 mph and gusts to 25 mph. Clouds and winds will decrease Halloween evening with temperatures around 37 degrees at 6 p.m. to 34 degrees at 10 p.m. and 30 degrees by 7 a.m. Friday.

Warmer temperatures for the upcoming weekend – back into the 50s to near 60 degrees with rain and thunderstorms likely Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Election Day Tuesday looks partly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees.

Jonathan Yuhas