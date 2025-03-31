Joe Schmit announces retirement as KSTP sports director

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS announced Monday that after a long and successful career in the news industry, Joe Schmit has announced his retirement as sports director for KSTP-TV, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS and 45TV. Joe’s last day on-air will be Wednesday, April 30.

“It’s not retirement, it’s reinvention. My first day at KSTP-TV was June 26, 1985. I informed the station in January that my last day will be April 30, 2025. The decision is all about time. It’s just time to have more time for my family, my passion projects and for myself,” said Schmit. “I am lucky, and I realize it. I was an average Joe who hit the lottery. I’m lucky to work for a station that cares about news. I’ve been lucky to work with some amazingly talented individuals who made me better professionally and personally. I witnessed sports history, met thousands of incredible people and had more fun than someone should while I was working. Yes, I have been lucky!”

“We are thankful for Joe’s years of covering some of Minnesota’s greatest sports moments, from both the Twins World Series to NFL Super Bowls, his interviews with some of Minnesota’s greatest sports figures, not to mention bringing you high school sports coverage for the past 20 years on 45TV,” said Robert Hubbard, general manager of 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “We thank Joe for his many years of keeping the Minnesota sports community involved and informed and we wish him the best in his retirement.”