Jewelry stores seeing more business due to ‘Ozempic finger’ trend

Jewelry shops are seeing an increase in business due to the popularity of weight loss drugs.

Women using drugs, like Ozempic, are heading to jewelers in droves to size down their rings.

Van Guilder’s Goldsmith in Edina says they’ve seen more business because of the trend being called “Ozempic finger.”

“Usually they need their ring sized down a little bit,” Lisa Bratten at Van Guilder’s Goldsmith said. “Sometimes they’re treating themselves also, because they lost the weight they’ve been working on.”

On average, the cost to resize a ring can be anywhere between $50 and $100.