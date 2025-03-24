Jennifer Carnahan announces campaign for Eichorn’s seat in Senate District 6

Jennifer Carnahan, the former chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, has announced she is running for Justin Eichorn’s seat in Senate District 6.

Eichorn resigned from his seat last week after being federally charged with soliciting sex from a minor.

Carnahan currently serves as the mayor of Nisswa.

“Running for the Minnesota Senate wasn’t something I planned on, but I’ve been encouraged

and asked by many to run because the people in our area are tired of the same career

politicians who come out of the woodwork and make big promises, but then forget about us,” she wrote in a prepared statement. “I’m running because we need one of us in the office. Someone who knows what it’s like to run a small business, take care of their family, has to work hard every single day to get ahead, and still worry about things like the cost of groceries, gas, and energy bills.”

Carnahan resigned as Minnesota GOP Chair in 2021 after Anton “Tony” Lazarro, whom she had close ties with, was federally charged with child sex trafficking. Lazarro was a prominent fundraiser and donor for the state’s Republican party.

Carnahan is also the widow of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died at age 59 of kidney cancer in 2022.

A spokesperson for Governor Walz said he will call for a special election to fill Eichorn’s seat on Tuesday.

Republican Kari Heintzeman, a director for the Trump 2024 campaign and longtime volunteer with local and state GOP organizations, has also filed for candidacy.

On the other side is DFLer Emily LeClaire, who previously ran for House District 6B.