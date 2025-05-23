Jenkins Creek Fire now 47% contained, Camp House Fire remains at 90%

The Jenkins Creek Fire is now 47% contained as fire crews continue to work around the clock to minimize the fire’s effects.

According to the Eastern Area Incident Management Team, Thursday saw steady progress on building containment lines around the fire. Friday’s plan will focus on identifying gaps and completing the remaining sections of construction close to the containment perimeter.

The Jenkins Creek fire is 16,781 acres in size.

The Camp House Fire remains at 90% containment — the same as Thursday.

According to the management team, crews spent Thursday patrolling and searching for any remaining and smoldering hotspots near containment lines, reporting that the perimeter was strong and holding well.

Crews will continue suppression repair on Friday, such as restoring natural drainage, stabilizing soil and resuming any long-term impacts of firefighting operations.

The Camp House Fire is 12,071 acres in size.