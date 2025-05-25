Jenkins Creek Fire 78% contained as weather conditions could lead to new growth

Steady progress has been made around the Jenkins Creek fire, but weather conditions later this week could lead to new fire growth.

In the latest update from the Eastern Area Management Team, the Jenkins Creek Fire is now 78% contained, with most uncontained fire activity burning in the northern part of the fire.

While containment efforts have shown continued success, the management team warns the fire could see some growth due to the forecast of sunny skies, light winds and low humidity forecast for the next two days.

Still, thanks to containment efforts, the team believes the fire spread will be slowed; command of fire management will also be transferred to a new incident management team on Tuesday.

At this time, the Jenkins Creek fire is 16,089 acres in size.

The Camp House Fire remains at 90% containment, and while much of the fire is under control, EAMT warns that areas with lingering heat still pose a risk.

Crews will continue to patrol the fire line, locating and extinguishing remaining hot spots.

In areas where the fire is contained, crews are now focusing on suppression repair on contingency lines, restoring disturbed areas from suppression activities and repairing fire lines to return them to their natural condition.

The Camp House Fire is 12,071 acres in size.