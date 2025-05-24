Jenkins Creek Fire 70% contained; resources at Camp House Fire reassigned to attack group

The Jenkins Creek Fire has continued to see increased containment, and with fire activity down, some resources at the Camp House Fire are being moved to an attack group.

Reaching 70% containment, the crews at the Jenkins Creek Fire worked around the fire’s perimeter Friday, seeking out hotspots and removing fire fuel. The Eastern Area Incident Management Team says crews will work on connecting and strengthening the line on the northwestern portion of the fire.

The fire is 16,089 acres in size.

At the Camp House Fire, which has remained 90% contained for a number of days, the management team says there has been reduced fire activity in the area.

This has allowed resources to be reassigned to an initial attack group in preparation for the weekend.

Suppression repair will continue on Saturday; the fire remains at 12,071 acres in size.

Another wildfire has also been reported in Minnesota’s northlands, this time near Horse River.