Jefferson named as NFC offensive player of the week

The NFL has named Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

As previously reported, Jefferson caught a 32-yard-pass with one hand on fourth-and-18 during the final drive of regulation, getting it out of the hands of Bills defender Cam Lewis. In total, he had 10 catches for 193 yards.

The Vikings defeated the Bills 33-30 in overtime, moving them to 8-1. Minnesota will host the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.

Additionally, the Pro Football Hall of Fame says the gloves and sleeve Jefferson was wearing during the game have arrived in Canton, Ohio and will soon be displayed at the hall.