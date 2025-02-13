Jail, probation sentence handed to man charged in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 3-year-old girl

A 21-year-old man charged with criminal vehicular operation after seriously injuring a three-year-old girl and then fleeing the scene in northeast Minneapolis last year will be spending time in the county jail and on probation.

On Thursday, Judge Amber Brennan sentenced Jaelyn Steven Evans to 180 days in the Hennepin County Jail. He will be eligible for work release and will also spend three years on probation.

A plea petition signed in early December shows if Evans entered a guilty plea to the charge, prosecutors wouldn’t seek aggravated sentencing. The maximum sentence for the charge is five years behind bars and a fee of $10,000.

As reported last summer by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the crash happened on July 21 on Lowry Avenue when Elise Strong and her parents were walking toward University Avenue when a car exited an alley, hitting Elise and knocking her down. Elise’s father hit the hood of the car to get the driver to stop, but he continued, running over the girl’s torso and driving away.

Elise suffered major injuries, including liver and kidney lacerations, a broken femur, lung and heart contusions, and a traumatic brain injury. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover her medical expenses.

Evans told police he was aware the father was trying to get his attention but chose not to stop. Although he was brought into custody on July 22, he was released two days later, jail records showed at the time.

